U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert saw her Twitter account temporarily suspended today, but the social media company didn't expressly say why.
The Rifle Republican will be allowed to send direct messages to her nearly 390,000 followers, but she won't be able to post a new tweet, re-tweet anything or like what someone else has tweeted.
The suspension is to last until after next week's inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
That came a day after Boebert stood off Capitol police when she set off a newly placed metal detector outside of the House chambers, refusing to show them what was in her hand bag.
