Grand Junction voters convincingly approved to allow recreational marijuana outlets in the city.
Three new city council candidates and one returning council member were also voted in tonight.
Results are still unofficial but the preliminary results from the Grand Junction Municipal Election saw an easy passage of the marijuana issue.
Measure 2A, which will allow recreational marijuana to be taxed, passed easily — 8,180 yes votes to 6,515 no votes.
The 2B question, which was required to lift the 2011 moratorium in Grand Junction on marijuana businesses, passed by an 8,615 to 6,307 margin.
Voters were also tasked to pick four seats in the city’s four districts in the city council election.
Rick Taggart defeated Mark McCallister, 8,246 to 5,657 in District A. Taggart is currently on the council.
In District E, Abe Herman defeated Jody Green 8,383 to 5,403.
District D had the closest race with Dennis Simpson winning the seat over Greg Haitz by a 7,368 to 6,167 margin.
Randall Reitz won the at-large seat over current council member Kraig Andrews 8,148 to 5,489
Phyllis Norris is leaving the council after being term limited and Duke Wortmann decided not to run for re-election.
Remaining city council members Chuck McDaniel, Phillip Pe'a and Anna Stout were all elected to the council in 2019.
The final measure on the 2021 ballot was 2C, which would allow a trail easement to be moved, passed by a wide margin — 10,593 to 3,797.