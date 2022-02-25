U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's visit to Glenwood Canyon Friday impressed him enough to get him thinking about a return visit.
"I mean, it's incredibly beautiful. I'm going to come back in the summer and see how it's like then, too," he said during a stop at the Bair Ranch Rest Area of Interstate 70 in the canyon.
There, he and U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both D-Colo., also enjoyed taking note of a bald eagle that Bennet spotted along the Colorado River. But their canyon visit was more about business than pleasure. They were able to consider how last summer's flooding on ground scarred by the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire led to debris flows that wreaked havoc on I-70, and also how the collaborative effort between state and federal transportation officials helped speed its repair and reopening after a few weeks.
They also had on their minds the example the Glenwood Canyon disaster and other fires and floods in the state provide about the need for building in resiliency to climate change when it comes to infrastructure, and the additional opportunities there will be for doing so thanks to new funding that is being made available as a result of the recent passage of the federal infrastructure bill.
"Really, the work of the Federal Highway Administration has been nothing short of extraordinary in helping us through this event" in Glenwood Canyon, Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, said in a press conference with Buttigieg and the senators at the Bair Ranch Rest Area.
The federal government's help included quickly disbursing $11.6 million to make repairs to the highway last summer, responding to the state's request within about 24 hours, which Lew said was the fastest-ever turnaround for such an emergency request.
Buttigieg described the situation as a model of cooperation between the state and federal government, where the Federal Highway Administration found new ways to be flexible and quickly get emergency funds to the state while it was still assessing damage to the highway.
"Remember, they couldn't even see how much damage there was to the road until some of the debris had been cleared," he said.
Said Bennet, "It has been an amazing collaboration that I hope is a model for the rest of the country."
Repairs to the highway wrapped up around Christmastime, but CDOT is currently working with crews to remove debris from the Colorado River so a more normal flow channel is restored prior to the spring runoff season, with the goal of preventing flood damage to the highway during high water. Lew said that work is on track to be mostly done in April. She estimates that the cost of responding to the debris flows so far, including highway repairs and the river work, totals about $24 million, all of which is coming from federal emergency relief funding.
Said Lew, "I think this is the first time we know of the Federal Highway Administration has ever played a role in a river cleanup in that way that they are here." She described the situation as one of "really breaking down siloes to make this happen faster so that we can do everything we can to get ahead of the risk that remains in this canyon."
Among the other work that remains to address that risk is installing more rockfall fencing and looking at how to improve and expand alternate route options when the canyon is closed by things such as rockfall and floods.
Buttigieg said that "when we talk about resilience funding, a big part of that is evacuation routes and alternatives, and that's especially challenging here in a geographically limited space like this canyon where there's obviously not a whole lot of redundancy and a whole lot of alternatives."
But within those constraints, the federal government still can make sure more resources and money are available to help state leaders work on the issue, he said.
Lew said CDOT is continuing to work with local communities on looking at possibly upgrading Cottonwood Pass south of Glenwood Canyon so it could serve as an alternate route in emergencies. The route involves county roads and currently isn't maintained in winter. She said the state Transportation Commission just approved funding for survey work to determine right-of-way needs where there are tight curves on the route. CDOT also is considering how the route might be improved enough for use in emergencies while not changing the character of the route too much, based on the concerns of some people along the route.
She said CDOT likely will be looking for more federal support, probably from new infrastructure resiliency programs, to help with that effort.
According to the federal Department of Transportation, under the new infrastructure law Colorado is expected to receive about $4 billion over five years in formula-based funding alone to address roads and bridges, and about $950 million over five years in formula funding for public transportation. It also can seek more funding under competitive grant programs.
Hickenlooper praised the work CDOT did in Glenwood Canyon, "taking what was a horrible, horrible natural disaster and mitigating it as fast as possible."
He said climate change is making extreme weather events more common, and the infrastructure bill provides funding to build resiliency and fight back against that threat. Buttigieg said the new funding provides the opportunity for the federal government to build on its partnership with Colorado as the state identifies priorities for resilience and the federal government creates new programs to help. He added that he thinks solutions reached in Colorado can be an example and provide lessons that can be used elsewhere.
He has been impressed during his visit to Colorado this week to see communities working to install more electric-vehicle charging stations, and to hear of efforts to make electric vehicles available to lower-income drivers. He also visited a Roaring Fork Transit Authority facility in Glenwood Springs Friday and was impressed to hear about that entity's initiative to make use of electric buses.
Buttigieg said that while other factors such as energy and buildings are major drivers in climate change, transportation is the biggest contributor to the problem.
"We view that as a challenge, to try to be the biggest part of the solution. Electric vehicles are a huge part of that," he said.
Unfortunately, aviation and shipping are harder to "decarbonize" than surface transportation, he said.
"But if you add all of these pieces together we can get this done, and the truth is we have no alternative because if we fail to get this done the consequences are just not acceptable," Buttigieg said.
Bennet said climate change isn't a theoretical issue in Colorado, but something that is being dealt with every day in the state. He said that someday, future generations are going to evaluate what past ones did about climate change.
"The time to act is now," he said.
