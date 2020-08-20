The Colorado Department of Transportation is “looking at days, not weeks, to reopen” Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon, the agency’s executive director said Thursday during an online news conference.
“So the end is in sight for the closure,” Shoshana Lew said.
The highway has been closed through the canyon since Aug. 10 due to the Grizzly Creek Fire that began along the highway there that day. It’s the longest closure of the interstate in the canyon at least in the 25 years Mike Goolsby, CDOT’s Northwest Colorado regional transportation director, has worked for the agency. He said I-70 through the canyon previously has closed twice for a week due to rockslides.
As of mid-day Thursday the fire was at an estimated 29,732 acres in size and was 4% contained, but much of the firefighting activity was focused on areas far from the highway.
“Things are going along pretty well,” fire spokesman Wayne Patterson told the Daily Sentinel about the firefighting effort Thursday afternoon.
“Much of the fire is looking better all the time” in terms of efforts to contain it, he said.
Pressed for a more specific estimate on a possible highway reopening date, Lew said it will probably happen in several days, but within the week.
One concern is storms that are predicted over the next 48 hours because of the potential for rains to create debris flows in the canyon on fire-scorched slopes. After consulting with the U.S. Forest Service on the level of fire damage in parts of the canyon, CDOT is expecting that as little as a quarter-inch of rain within an hour could cause such flows in a couple of areas, Goolsby said.
The fire severely burned parts of the canyon’s western end, also burning power poles. Goolsby called the level of fire damage on some slopes “apocalyptic” and “terrible,” describing some people as crying upon seeing it.
CDOT plans to preposition some highway maintenance equipment so it’s ready to help clear roads when expected debris flows occur.
Rockfall due to the fire continues to be an issue in the canyon, occurring daily and even hourly in some locations, Goolsby said. Geological experts will be assessing the level of danger and mitigation work that’s required. CDOT expects that debris-flow, rockfall and avalanche issues related to the fire will be a problem for months and even years.
Engineers also are assessing what level of damage the fire may have caused to the canyon’s 40 or so bridges and viaducts. Stephen Harelson, CDOT’s chief engineer, said that fortunately the early indications are that fire temperatures around concrete bridges weren’t high enough to jeopardize their structural integrity.
The fire also resulted in damage to some of the new concrete pavement being laid down in the canyon this summer, which also will need to be addressed.
CDOT has been able to again access an operations center in the I-70 tunnels at Hanging Lake in the canyon, a necessary step toward getting the highway reopened from the standpoint of assuring safe travel through the tunnels by motorists.
The agency also is working with firefighting managers when it comes to eventually moving an air retardant filling station and other firefighting operations off the closed highway and ending aerial activity above the roadways, other necessary measures before motorists can resume travel.
Lew said she knows every day I-70 is closed matters to Coloradans and the economy and CDOT is doing all it can to expedite a reopening, but its first priority is safety.
CDOT is recommending a southern detour route that incorporates U.S. highways 24, 285 and 50 that typically results in about a six-hour trip between Grand Junction and Denver. The route is seeing about a 15% increase in traffic while serving as a detour route, but CDOT has suspended construction projects and adjusted traffic signal timing to help accommodate the extra traffic. It also is encouraging people to be patient with driving and not do things such as taking chances when passing other vehicles, which has caused accidents that have slowed detour traffic.
Fire crews have been worried about possible winds from thunderstorms affecting the Grizzly Creek Fire. But Patterson said he was on the fire line when some winds hit Thursday and they were accompanied by some pretty good rainshowers.
“As far as I know things are holding pretty well,” he said of fire lines.
Winds in Garfield County picked up again early Thursday evening, however.
On Wednesday resources on the Grizzly Creek Fire were able to help respond to a separate, new fire in the Red Canyon area of Garfield County southeast of Glenwood Springs and limit it to about 50 acres in size, after which some rain fell on it and further aided firefighters.
PINE GULCH FIRE
As of mid-afternoon Thursday, fire activity for the day appeared to be fairly quiet on the Pine Gulch Fire for the day, incident spokesman Dan Ben-Horin said. A possibility remained for storms coming through with gusty winds later in the day that could accelerate burning.
The fire grew substantially due to strong winds Tuesday night. But its estimated size was reduced between Wednesday and Thursday after crews on the ground were able to confirm what areas actually had burned. An initial estimate of about 125,000 acres was based on aerial mapping using infrared technology to detect heat, but Ben-Horin said the presence of heat doesn’t necessarily mean an area actually burned.
As of mid-day Thursday the fire’s size was estimated at 121,781 acres. Even with the acreage reduction, Pine Gulch remains the second-largest wildfire in the history of the state. It was 14% contained as of Thursday.
Officials continue to say they are confident the fire doesn’t threaten communities such as Fruita and Loma because the Bookcliffs will help serve as a natural barrier to the fire’s movement in those directions.
Effective Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management imposed a temporary public closure of some 639,000 acres generally bounded on the south by the base of the Bookcliffs north of Fruita, Loma and Grand Junction; stretching north of Palisade and west of De Beque; and running north into Rio Blanco County and west of Colorado Highway 139, which remains closed over Douglas Pass due to the fire.
BLM spokesman Eric Coulter said the closure includes mountain biking trails in the North Fruita Desert area and the campground there, due to the possibility of fire personnel needing to stage in that area if the fire reaches the Bookcliffs. He said those trails haven’t been drawing too many people anyway due to the hot and smoky conditions.
The fire’s growth this week forced new evacuations in the Douglas Pass area. Ben-Horin said that while some Mesa County residents have been asking about possible evacuations, as of Thursday afternoon the only evacuations related to the fire involved properties in Garfield County. No pre-evacuation notices had been issued in Mesa County.