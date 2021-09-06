A 6-year-old girl vacationing in Glenwood Springs died while on a ride at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, county officials say.
The death was reported Sunday evening, according to a press release from the Garfield County Coroner's Office, and occurred on the Haunted Mine Drop ride. Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died, according to the release.
The child was vacationing with her family from Colorado Springs and her identity is being withheld in order to give the family time to notify additional relatives, the coroner's office said.
The Garfield County Sheriff's Office and the coroner's office are investigating and an autopsy is scheduled for later this week.