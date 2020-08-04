High school football will officially be a spring sport this year, and most sports will be altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
There will be a full sports season for all Colorado high schools, but it will have a very different look for nearly every sport.
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced the approval of the sports seasons around 2:30 p.m. today.
According to the season information released by CHSAA, the seasons are broken into four different seasons — A, B, C, and D.
With the addition of boys and girls cross country, there will be only four sports in the fall with the rest starting after the first of the year. CHSAA previously announced that boys golf, boys tennis and softball would begin this month. These sports are in the A season.
All other sports, including the winter sports that usually begin with November practices, will start after the first of the year.
Football will be in season C with practice starting on Feb. 22 with the first competition set for March 4.
The tentative state championship date for football is May 8.
Other major changes also involves other fall sports volleyball and boys soccer, which are also in season C. Both sports begin practice on March 1 with competition starting on March 4. The tentative state championship date for volleyball is May 1, with other sports yet to be determined.
Seasons for all the School District 51 winter sports — boys and girls basketball, wrestling and girls swimming — are in the B season with practices starting Jan. 1 and the first competition set for Jan. 7.
The tentative state championship dates for basketball and wrestling is March 6.
Season D will be fore the spring sports, al with a later start than normal. All spring sports, which include boys and girls track and field, baseball, girls tennis, girls golf, boys swimming, and boys and girls lacrosse will start practice on April 26 and competition on April 29.
The D season will go into June with tentative championship states set as late as June 26, which is for baseball.
Start dates for sports and contest info
Season A
Boys golf — underway; 198 holes
Boys tennis — Aug. 10; 6 weeks through state
Softball — Aug. 10; 16 games
Cross county — Aug. 12; 7 meets
Season B
Boys Basketball — Jan. 4; 16 games (4A/5A)
Girls Basketball — Jan. 4; 16 games (4A/5A)
Wrestling — Jan. 4; 7 duels + 7 days
Girls swimming — Jan. 4; 7 + league
Season C
Football — Feb. 22; 7 games
Volleyball — March 1; 16 games
Boys soccer — March 1; 10 games
Season D
Baseball — April 26; 16 games
Track & field — April 26; 8 meets
Lacrosse — April 26; 10 games
Girls tennis — April 26; 6 weeks through state
Girls golf — April 26; 198 holes
Boys swimming — April 26; 7 + league