Spring high school sports in Colorado are suspended untill at least early April, the Colorado High School Activities Association announced.
CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green on Thursday announced the decision to suspend all activities amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The suspension includes practices and competitions through April 6, a press release states. Activities include all sports as well as the state speech tournament, music festivals and other events. The decision is effective Friday and it is up to individual districts whether or no to proceed with events scheduled for Thursday.
"I want to thank the Board of Directors, membership and CHSAA staff for their support and guidance," Blanford-Green said in a release. "The collaborative decision-making has been in the best interest of our students and school communities, and it hasn't gone unnoticed."