Colorado has its first presumptive case of coronavirus COVID-19, according to news releases from the governor's office and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
A press release from CDPHE notes that the first case to reach the state is male in his 30s and an out-of-state visitor to Summit county. He had known exposure to the virus outside of Colorado.
Since the testing was done at the state level, the case is a “presumptive positive” and will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control for confirmation.
The release states that CDPHE is acting as if all presumed positive cases are confirmed to ensure a quick response to minimize the spread of the virus.
The man is recovering in isolation in the Denver metro area and will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials.
CDPHE is also working with local public health agencies to identify any close contacts who may have been exposed to the virus. Practitioners will attempt to contact anyone who may have been exposed and monitor them for symptoms.
Governor Jared Polis and Colorado public health officials will hold a news conference at 4:45 p.m. to discuss the state’s first presumptive case of coronavirus COVID-19.
The conference will include officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Centura Health President and CEO Peter Banko
This story will be updated.