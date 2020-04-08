Colorado Mesa University student Cody Lyster has died from complications due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In an email sent to the campus community that is circulating on social media, CMU president Tim Foster announced Lyster's passing.
"The professors, friends and teammates of Cody Lyster will miss him dearly. It is a sober reminder that we must do all that is in our power to stop the virus from unnecessarily impacting more Mavericks," the letter reads.
Lyster was pursuing a degree in criminal justice and played club baseball. His is the first CMU death related to the virus.
An outpouring of support for Cody and Lyster family has started on social media since the news was announced with friends, former teammates and coaches memorializing the young man.
He was 21 years old.