Colorado has had its first death from COVID-19.
A woman in her 80s living in El Paso County was announced to have died from the coronavirus, according to a press release from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment.
The woman had underlying health conditions, the release said.
“While we were expecting this day, it doesn't make it any less difficult to hear and share this news. As a state we are in mourning and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the Coloradan we lost,” said Governor Jared Polis said in the release.
“We care deeply about our older Coloradans and people who have chronic diseases,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “This is an all-hands-on-deck effort to slow the spread and support people during these trying times. We know Coloradans will do whatever it takes to help protect those at risk of getting very sick.”