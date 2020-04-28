The biggest annual country music party in Colorado will have to wait until next year.
Country Jam announced on its website that the four-day music festival scheduled for June 18-21 has been canceled. Starting May 1, people who have purchased tickets can transfer their tickets to next year's festival or request a refund.
Mesa County Public Health's pending safer-at-home order prohibits large gatherings until July 1, giving event organizers no options for this year's festival to resume as planned.
All ticket refund requests must be submitted by May 30.
This year's festival would have featured country stars such as Carrie Underwood and Toby Keith. Fans will have to wait until June 17-20, 2021, for their fix of live music in Loma.