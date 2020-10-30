Independence Academy will switch to online learning for the month of November after an unspecified number of positive COVID-19 tests.
School District 51 announced the charter school's closure in a press release Friday night, one week after announcing a similar closure of East Middle School.
The district did not elaborate on the number of positive tests attributed to to the school. In a letter posted on Independence Academy's website, Principal Lisa Gonsalves said the decision to close was related in part to how many students and staff would need to quarantine.
"We have been informed by Mesa County Public Health that someone in our building has tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, and because of the number of students and staff who need to quarantine, we have decided to shift to remote learning," Gonsalves said.
Students that need to quarantine as a result of close contact with those who tested positive have been informed, the district said, and all others at the school are asked to monitor symptoms but do not need to quarantine during remote learning.
One week ago district officials announced the closing of East Middle School, at the time saying that more than 200 students and staff members would have to quarantine. That closure is expected to last through Tuesday.
Independence Academy marks the second school closure this fall. News of the decision came on the same day that Mesa County Public Health recorded 77 new COVID-19 positives, a continuation of an upward trend in positive tests that has also resulted in increased restrictions on gatherings in the county.