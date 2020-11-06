The Mesa County Sheriff's Office reports that, as of Friday, six inmates and two staff in the detention facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Affected inmates were immediately quarantined and any inmates that may have been exposed are being medically isolated from the rest of the facility. Additional symptomatic inmates are pending testing, the Sheriff's Office reports.
The jail's on-site medical staff is monitoring everyone's condition and providing care for individual symptoms, the press release said. Infected staff are self-quarantining and not on duty. Employees identified through contact tracing with a possible exposure are self-isolating per public health recommendations.
Sheriff Matt Lewis has requested additional support from Mesa County Public Health to facilitate testing of impacted areas of the Mesa County Detention Facility.
“As we work with our public health professionals, we will continue to implement strategies that put the health and safety of staff, inmates, and the community we serve first,” Sheriff Matt Lewis said in the press release. “Incarceration is difficult on families even without a global pandemic. I want to assure families with loved ones in our custody, we are taking this seriously and are working with our on-site medical provider and public health to provide the best care possible.”
In-person video visitation remains suspended and off-site video visitation is available as well as phone, email, and mail services. Visit Sheriff.MesaCounty.us for more information on how to utilize these services.
The threat of further infection will continue to increase over the next several weeks as we work together as a community to stem the tide of infection. We encourage the community to join us in following Mesa County Public Health recommendations to help reduce the spread.