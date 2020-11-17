Three more are dead of COVID-19 in Mesa County.
A man in his 60s, a man in his 90s and a woman in her 80s accounted for the new deaths, according to the daily report from the Mesa County Public Health Department. That brings to 30 the number of people said to have died from COVID-19 in the county, 24 in November alone.
Another nine people have died who had tested positive for the virus but for whom the virus was not considered the cause of death. Statewide, as many as 2,608 Coloradans with COVID-19 have died, 2,299 of those were directly attributable to the coronavirus.
Mesa County also recorded 122 new positive tests in Tuesday's report. That brings the county to 1,895 positive tests in the past two weeks, an 11.25% positivity rate over that stretch.
Thirty-three patients are presently hospitalized in the area.