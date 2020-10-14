Colorado State Patrol troopers are currently responding to a crash in the Beaver Tail Tunnel, near the Colorado 65 Interchange, which shut down Interstate 70 in the area.
Just before 3 p.m. CSP Fruita Captain Matt Ozanic announced on Twitter that I-70 westbound had reopened but eastbound remained closed.
CSP spokesperson Trooper Josh Lewis said the first call came in at around 1:32 p.m. with a semitruck rollover reported. Smoke was also reportedly coming out of the tunnel.
Ozanic said firefighters worked really hard to get the fire out.
"There's not a whole lot of the truck left, you can barely even see it," he said.
The truck was reportedly carrying concrete and Ozanic said he expected eastbound to be closed for a little bit as they investigate what happened.
According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the closure is between Exit 49 and Exit 62.
