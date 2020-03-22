In a letter to parents, District 51 officials say it's possible that a staff member at Palisade High School could be sick with COVID-19, though that staff member has not tested positive. Test results are reportedly pending.
The letter was posted to Facebook and a Palisade teacher confirmed that it was sent to staff and parents.
As a precaution, Palisade is going to let District 51 personnel, rather than Palisade teachers, distribute Chromebook computers for digital learning on Tuesday, the letter reads. The letter was sent by Palisade High School Principal Daniel Bollinger.
The letter said the staff member started feeling ill on March 9, thus there was “potential for staff and student exposure.”
Mesa County had recorded two positive cases as of Sunday, having conducted about 160 tests.