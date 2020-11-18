School District 51 officials are eyeing December for a return to in-person instruction for schools that have gone remote because of COVID-19 spread.
In a letter sent out to parents, Superintendent Diana Sirko pointed to Dec. 1 as a return date for elementary and middle schools that are now in remote learning. High schools are to remain remote through Dec. 18 but the district is "considering options for finals week and will have more information soon."
The initial plan was to make a decision on Nov. 25 about the rest of the semester.
"In looking at the COVID-19 illness trends, the decisions coming out of the Governor’s office, and our own Health Department, it is clear that nothing will be dramatically different," Sirko wrote. "Based on that projection, we believe we can make an informed decision now, so that students, staff, and families can adequately prepare for their return after the Thanksgiving holiday break."
District officials first announced the shift to remote learning for high schools late last week. Soon after, the decision to transfer middle schools to online learning was made. This week, Pomona Elementary went remote.
Staying in person became more difficult to do as cases in Mesa County increased, forcing 14-day quarantines that emptied classrooms and stretched staff thin. Finding substitute teachers was difficult, too. District 51 estimated that the sub pool was down by 200 people compared to 2019.
According to data collected by Mesa County Public Health on Nov. 11, District 51 had 138 cases of COVID-19 and 54% of that figure came from grades 9-12.
"It seems that most of our logic shows that school is safe," said Rick Peterson, president of the Mesa Valley Education Association.
The district and the board of education have been vocal about keeping students in school.
At multiple meetings since the summer, both entities have cited a drop in academic performance and growth in students during the abrupt shift to remote learning last spring as a reason to stay in-person.
In the letter, Sirko acknowledged the fears the community has for students about staying remote but also mentioned that none of the decisions in the past two weeks have been easy.
"I hear from many of you that you worry a great deal about your students when they are not in school," Sirko wrote. "Closing schools affects both the economic, academic, and social and emotional well-being of our students and community and can have far-reaching effects. All of these factors are considered, and these decisions are very difficult, as we know it has an impact on all of you."