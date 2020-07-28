Mesa County Valley School District 51 will officially reopen for in-person learning in August and the district unveiled its plan to do so during a school board meeting at Orchard Mesa Middle School on Tuesday.
The plan includes an in-depth list of functions for each level of public schooling — elementary, middle and high school — including mask requirements, symptom screening processes and outlines of class functions to limit possible virus spread while maintaining an essence of normalcy.
The eight-page document was developed while receiving guidance from county, state and federal health agencies and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Many of the guidelines are universal while some are specific to the type of school. All grades will be in-person five days a week. Masks will be required most of the time for students in grades 6-12, except when exercising or for outdoor activities.
For children in grades kindergarten through 5th, face coverings are encouraged but will be required for some activities including: entering and exiting the building; in a hallway when transitioning between classes and when riding the bus.
To keep tabs on spread, students will be divided into cohorts and screened for symptoms every morning before school. The burden of reporting falls on either the student or the parent. If parents don’t report for their student, then a health assistant will screen them. Students who show symptoms throughout the day may be sent to the school’s health office for symptom screening.
Masks or clear face shields will be required for all district teachers except for certain circumstances.
"If necessary, the mask may be removed for instruction for the shortest duration possible," according to the documents.
The school district said masks will be provided to students at each school if the student doesn't have one.
Face shields will also be provided if a student isn't comfortable or able to wear a mask.
The plan also says that extracurricular activities will operate as normal as long as school is physically in session.
This approach is not set in stone, however, and will adapt to however the pandemic changes.
"We will continue to monitor the situation on a regular basis and make changes when needed," the district writes in the document.
