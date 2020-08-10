Grand Junction resident Andre Steele, 33, has been identified as the individual who died at the Mesa County jail over the weekend.
The Mesa County Coroner Victor Yahn said in a press release sent out on Monday that the cause and manner of death is pending for additional testing and that the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains active.
Steele was found dead in his cell on Saturday morning, according to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office.
He was reportedly found unresponsive by his cellmates and after life-saving measures were attempted he was declared dead at the scene.
He was being held under domestic-violence charges and was not under suicide watch, according to the Sheriff's Office.