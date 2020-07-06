A Delta woman was found dead on the morning of July 3 by Delta County Sheriff Deputies and her husband later committed an apparent suicide after telling a family member he killed her.
According to a release from Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor, Nola McCullough was reported missing by a co-worker after she failed to show up for work for several days. Neither she nor her husband Jason McCullough were answering their phones.
"During the investigation, Investigators learned that Jason McCullough had fled to California," Taylor wrote in the release. "A family member contacted the Delta County Sheriff’s Office and reported that Jason contacted them and stated he had killed Nola and was currently in California and suicidal."
Santa Monica Police assisted in locating Jason McCullough who was suffering from a possibly self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Taylor. He was transported to the hospital and later pronounced deceased.