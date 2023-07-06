A case that started with a drug bust on Interstate 70 near De Beque and another in Grand Junction has led to a total 116 felony charges and multiple suspects arrested in Jefferson County.
This week, 16 suspects were indicted on 116 felony charges, most of which are drug related, after a nine-month investigation by the West Metro Drug Task Force in Jefferson County.
