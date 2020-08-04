Containment remains at 5% for the Pine Gulch Fire burning north of Grand Junction as it reached 3,600 acres by Monday evening. The fire is just south of the Garfield County and Mesa County border.
Warm weather on Tuesday is expected to remain a factor as additional crews will be arriving to continue to protect structures at-risk, according to the Rocky Mountain Incident Management Team.
Oil and gas drilling pads in the area near the fire are among the structures being protected.
Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Team Black assumed fire command at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. There is possible for extreme fire behavior to the east and northeast by the afternoon.
Sunny skies are expected over the fire for much of the day with winds hitting 12 miles per hour by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected in the mid 80s and 90s with potential for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
A road closure is currently in place on Mesa County Road X 1/2 after High Lonesome Ranch. A temporary flight restriction is also in place over the Pine Gulch Fire.