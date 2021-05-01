A 39-year-old Durango woman was found dead in what Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials believe to be the result of a bear attack.
The woman was found Friday night off U.S. Highway 50 near Trimble. The woman, who has not been identified, was reported missing by her boyfriend, who had last spoken to her Friday morning, according to a release from CPW.
She had taken her two dogs for a walk that morning and when the boyfriend returned home that night, the dogs were waiting outside the home. He located her body around 9:30 p.m. and called 911.
CPW wildlife officers responded and observed signs of consumption on the body and an abundance of bear scat and hair at the scene, according to the report. A dog team was called in which located a sow black bear with two yearlings nearby.
The bears were euthanized and are being taken to CPW’s Wildlife Health Lab in Fort Collins for a necropsy. DNA evidence from the bears and the scene will be sent to Laramie for testing at the Wyoming Game and Fish Wildlife Forensic & Fish Health Laboratory.
The woman's body was sent to the La Plata County Coroner for autopsy.
Southwest Region Manager for CPW Cory Chick said bear attacks remain extremely rare, but added that it's a reminder of the danger of wild animals.
“This is a tragic event and a sad reminder that bears are wild and potentially dangerous," Chick said. "Out of an abundance of caution, the bears were removed for public safety. We ask the public to report any encounter with an aggressive bear to CPW.”
According to CPW reports, this is the first fatal bear attack in over a decade. The most recent attack was in 2009, when a black bear killed a 74-year-old woman in Ouray.