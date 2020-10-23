Several positive COVID-19 cases have prompted the closure of East Middle School.
District 51 officials announced the closure in a press release Friday evening citing the positive cases, as well as more than 200 students and several staff members who will need to quarantine as a result. The school is set to switch to remote learning through Nov. 3.
To accommodate the change, East Middle School will provide Chromebook laptops to students along with access plans for meals and coursework, according to the release.
District 51 said their first contract tracing began Monday after a positive result on Sunday. Subsequent positive tests soon indicated that more than half the student body would need to quarantine because of close contact with the positive cases.
District officials have notified any students that need to quarantine. Any other students who were not notified as having had close contact with a positive case are asked to monitor symptoms. Symptoms associated with COVID-19 include: fever or chills; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; new loss of taste or smell; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.
During the closure, East Middle School will be deep cleaned by staff.
On Friday Mesa County reported 81 new positive COVID-19 cases. This after Thursday's count of 74 and news that the county's variance would be rolled back.