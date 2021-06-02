John Eddy has been convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder for the killing of Kyle Free.
The jury began deliberations on the charges Tuesday afternoon and delivered the verdict around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. A sentencing hearing has been set for July 19 at 1:30 p.m.
The murder occurred in the early morning hours of April 11, 2018. Eddy and his accomplice, David Castro, who was convicted of second degree murder in the fall of 2019, went to the home of Rebecca Walker, Free’s girlfriend at the time where Free was locked in the garage.
The prosecution in its closing arguments said Eddy and Castro kicked in the door to the garage. Eddy fired three times hitting Free twice and Castro once then left the scene.
Walker later arranged to have Free’s body disposed of. Walker previously pleaded guilty for her role in the murder and was sentenced to 51 years in the Department of Corrections by the Mesa County Court.
The prosecution argued that the killing was ordered by Kyle and Kerby Billings who were allegedly dealing drugs and believed Free was a “snitch.” The defense argued the shooting was accidental and suggested a lesser charge of manslaughter or criminally negligent homicide could apply.
Ultimately the jury decided that first-degree murder was the appropriate charge.