Mesa County Public Health announced more changes to its public health order on Thursday in an attempt to avoid further moving back on the state's Safer-at-Home dial. The local public health order is anticipated to be approved tonight and will be effective immediately.
Indoor events, outdoor events, and public gatherings are not allowed under any circumstances, under the new order.
"This is to make every effort to keep businesses operating and students in classrooms, and to avoid the closures that would be required if we were to move to the Stay at Home (red) level," the MCPH press release said.
Businesses certified through Mesa County’s Variance Protection Program may operate under slightly modified restrictions while continuing to prioritize customer and employee safety.
Requirements under the public health order include (but are not limited to):
- Bars that don’t serve food must be closed.
- Restaurants and bars that serve food are limited to 25% of the facility’s normal capacity, not to exceed 50 people per room, and cannot offer live music or any other live performances.
- Non-critical retail sales establishments and offices are limited to 25% of the facility’s normal capacity.
- Places of worship are limited to 25% of the facility’s normal capacity, not to exceed 50 people per room.
- Recreation, including gyms, bowling alleys, recreation centers, indoor pools, and outdoor recreation facilities, are limited to 25% of normal capacity, not to exceed 25 people per room.
- Private gatherings are limited to 10 people from no more than 2 households.