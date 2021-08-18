U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert accepted a dozen campaign contributions that exceed legal donation limits and appears to be using her campaign account for personal use, the Federal Election Commission told the Silt congresswoman Tuesday.
In a warning letter to Boebert's campaign treasurer, Mike McCauley, FEC Senior Campaign Finance Analyst Shannon Ringgold wrote that Boebert accepted a total of $54,393 from 12 individual contributors, each exceeding the legal limit of $2,900 per election.
At the same time, Ringgold said that Boebert's latest campaign filing for the second quarter of this year showed that the congresswoman reimbursed herself four times, twice on two separate days, for a total of $6,650.
The letter advises Boebert to make refunds immediately or face further legal action.
"If you have not already done so, please inform the commission of your corrective action immediately in writing and provide evidence of any refund checks and/or reattributing or redesignating the contributions in question," Ringgold wrote. "Although the commission may take further legal action concerning the acceptance of excessive contributions, your prompt action to refund, redesignate and/or reattribute the excessive amount will be taken into consideration."
The $2,900 per-election cap applies either to a primary race or a general election. That means an individual donor can give up to $5,800 for both in any single two-year election cycle. None of the 12 contributors exceeded that total amount, but were listed as contributing to one or the other.
The letter also calls for Boebert to explain why she was reimbursed for "personal expenses," saying failing to do so also could lead to further legal action.
According to the letter, Boebert reimbursed herself $2,000 and $1,325 in two separate transactions on May 3, and another $2,000 and $1,325 on June 3. Both payments were made through Venmo, a mobile payment service app owned by Paypal.
"If it is determined that the disbursements constitutes the personal use of campaign funds, the commission may consider taking further legal action," the letter reads. "However, prompt action to obtain reimbursement of the funds in question will be taken into consideration."
Boebert's campaign has until Sept. 21 to respond to the FEC.
Attempts to reach McCauley were unsuccessful. McCauley is a public accountant in Salt Lake City, and a former treasurer for the Utah Republican Party.
The letter makes no mention of the $11,900 that Boebert accepted from a Telluride-based investor, Michael Harvey, in March.