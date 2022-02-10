A federal judge's ruling means additional protections for gray wolves in Colorado, and also potentially new complications for Colorado Parks and Wildlife as it prepares to restore wolves to the state and manage challenges surrounding reintroduced wolves and ones already establishing themselves here.
U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White, with the Northern District of California, in a ruling Thursday restored Endangered Species Act protections for the gray wolf in the Lower 48 states, except in the Northern Rockies, where Congress removed protections for wolves in 2011. White ruled in a lawsuit challenging action taken by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during the Trump administration to remove wolf protections. The ruling means the wolf again is designated federally in most states, including Colorado, as a species threatened with extinction.
Erik Molvar, executive director of the Western Watersheds Project, one of the conservation groups that had challenged the delisting action by the Fish and Wildlife Service, said the federal protection for the wolf in states including Colorado means any effort to kill, harass, harm or otherwise tamper with wolves in a way that violates the Endangered Species Act could result in serious penalties.
"It makes a federal crime out of killing a wolf," he said.
Already, the gray wolf is listed as endangered in Colorado under state law, and killing them is illegal and can result in penalties including up to a year in jail and a $100,000 fine. In November 2020, Colorado voters approved a measure requiring restoration of wolves into the state starting by the end of 2023. The delisting by the Fish and Wildlife Service had returned management control of the species to state agencies, including Colorado Parks and Wildlife, on Jan. 4, 2021.
Reached for comment about Thursday's ruling, Parks and Wildlife spokesman Travis Duncan said in an email, "Colorado Parks and Wildlife is getting into immediate contact with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to understand the impacts of this decision on Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction process."
Molvar said his reading of the Endangered Species Act is that it would allow translocation of wolves from other states to Colorado as part of a restoration effort.
Some wolves have been getting a jump on restoration efforts in the state, showing up on their own in northern parts of Colorado, with one pair breeding in the North Park area and producing six pups. Wolves have attacked livestock and working dogs there, and the Parks and Wildlife Commission has adopted rules letting livestock owners haze gray wolves to protect livestock.
The Colorado Cattlemen's Association has called for allowing use of lethal methods to protect livestock as well, which is currently not allowed under state law, and also now under federal law in Colorado. Parks and Wildlife's work with stakeholders and technical experts on planning for reintroduction includes considering what types of measures might be put in place for managing introduced wolves and associated issues like depredation of livestock.
White, who was nominated to be a federal judge by former president George W. Bush, said in his ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service in its delisting decision relied on the recovery of wolf populations in the Great Lakes region and Northern Rocky Mountains to conclude that wolves across the Lower 48 states no longer qualify for federal protection. White ruled that the agency didn't adequately consider threats to wolves outside core populations, instead concluding with little explanation or analysis that wolves outside core populations aren't necessary to the recovery of the species.
Conservation groups in a news release pointed to small wolf populations in states such as California, Utah and Oregon, saying wolves are "functionally absent from their historic habitat" in such states.
Said Molvar, "I think this (ruling) is really good news west-wide for wolves. There are a large number of states in the same category as Colorado, of just having very few wolves that are just starting to gain a toehold. Having federal protection is really important to creating an atmosphere in which the wildlife is able to survive long enough to get established."
Conservationists concerned about wolf killings in Northern Rockies states, including of wolves straying from Yellowstone National Park, also have called on the Biden administration to issue emergency relisting protections for Northern Rockies wolves.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Thursday that this week it placed a GPS collar on a female wolf pup that's part of the eight-wolf pack in North Park. A previously fitted collar on the pup's mother had shown it had migrated from the Snake River Pack in Wyoming, but that collar stopped transmitting, leading to the decision by Parks and Wildlife to fit a GPS collar on another pack member.
“The second GPS collar in this pack will allow our biologists and wildlife managers to learn more about the behavior of these naturally migrating wolves,” Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow said in a news release.
However, the agency said while collars provide valuable information, they only provide a snapshot of an animal's activity and aren't monitored in real time. Wildlife officers primarily rely on evidence like wolf prints and scat to verify the presence of wolves in an area.
Parks and Wildlife said a contractor on Wednesday darted the pup with a tranquilizer from a helicopter, allowing the collar to be fitted by field staff. The pup was examined and appears to be in good health, according to the agency. This is the first time a wolf pup born in Colorado has been fitted with a GPS collar, Parks and Wildlife says.
