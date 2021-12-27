A Republican candidate for House District 55, Cindy Ficklin, has dropped out of the race.
Ficklin, 47, announced her withdrawal from the race on Sunday in a Facebook post that only her "friends" could see, a post that was sent to The Daily Sentinel.
In it, Ficklin blames the media, bloggers, leftists and the government for her decision.
"I could become dangerous. And I needed to get the target off my back," Ficklin wrote in her lengthy message, which was dotted with emojis. "Meaning ... I had to withdraw my campaign."
Ficklin, a local real estate agent, said she was being attacked on all sides, in part, because of some Facebook messages she posted a year ago about George Soros, a billionaire philanthropist and financial backer of liberal candidates and causes, and the Rothschild family, a Jewish family that has been a major player in the banking industry since the 17th Century.
From that, Ficklin said she was called anti-Semitic.
"How could this happen to me??" Ficklin wrote. "Because I talked sh*t about George Soros?? He's funded hundreds of Leftist Progressive atrocities against the United States, for goodness sakes!"
She wrote that her comments about Soros had nothing to do with him being Jewish. She claimed not to know that one of the world's oldest conspiracy theories is that the Rothschild family is controlling the world behind the scenes.
Ficklin repeatedly says she has several college degrees.
Ficklin goes on to say she isn't anti-Semitic. As proof, she wrote that she has a lot of Jewish friends, and her maiden name — Paschall — is Hebrew for Passover.