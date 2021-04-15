Three finalists have been selected in the search for Colorado Mesa University's next president and the list includes a current CMU vice president.
John Marshall, vice president for student services as well as the co-chair of the university's COVID-19 response, joins Abel Chavez and Mitra Martin as finalists to replace outgoing President Tim Foster.
Chavez is the Vice President for Enrollment and Student success at Western Colorado University in Gunnison. Chavez has a PhD in civil and environmental engineering.
Martin is the president of Fairmont State University in West Virginia. Martin holds a doctorate with an emphasis in strategic management and leadership.
The finalists were announced on Colorado Mesa University's website. Finalists will visit campus the week of April 26.
Foster announced in January that he would be stepping down as president.