The variant of the COVID-19 virus first discovered in the United Kingdom has made its way to Colorado, health officials announced today.
The Colorado State Laboratory confirmed the state's first case of that more highly transmitted virus and has notified the Center for Disease Control of the case. The first case is of a male in his 20s who is in isolation in Elbert County on the Eastern Plains.
The patient has no history of traveling, and public health officials are continuing to do contract tracing on him. In the meantime, the individual will remain in isolation.
"There is a lot we don't know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that is it significantly more contagious," Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority, and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely."
