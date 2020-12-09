The first vaccines for the coronavirus are on their way.
Gov. Jared Polis and numerous state officials announced Wednesday that those first doses — 46,800 of the Pfizer vaccine — are expected to arrive in the state as early as Sunday, but most people shouldn’t expect to get access to it for some months.
Those first doses — another 95,600 are expected to arrive from the drug maker Moderna a week later — are already spoken for: health care workers who are directly or indirectly treating COVID-19 patients; first responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical technicians; and the most vulnerable people living in long-term care facilities.
“Just so people understand that while vaccines are starting to come into our state, it may take a few months until everyone can access it because of limited supplies, especially at first,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “To slow the spread to everyone, we need to prioritize health care providers and Coloradans who are most at risk of getting severely sick or even dying. So, until the vaccine is widely available and we are starting to get benefit from herd immunity, we need everyone to continue to follow critical public health guidances.”
Exactly how many doses of the vaccine will come to Grand Junction isn’t known yet, but the region has already been designated as one of several hubs where those doses will fan out to area counties, said Brig. Gen. Scott Sherman of the Colorado National Guard, which is helping to distributed the vaccine statewide.
Sherman said both vaccines must be administered twice, 21 days apart for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days apart for Moderna. He said the efficacy of both are nearly identical, at about 95% effective.
While the Moderna vaccine can be stored at normal freezer temperatures, the Pfizer one requires ultra freezing, to temperatures at low as -80 degrees Celsius, or -176 degrees Fahrenheit. Sherman said Mesa County along with other identified hubs around the state have the proper freezer capacity to handle those first doses.
“It’s getting delivered in a quantity of at least 975 doses,” he said. “That’s 195 vials and each vial has five doses. That 975 doses comes in the size of a box that’s about the same size as a personal pan pizza, so it is not large at all.”
State officials said they are now in the process of identifying exactly who will get the vaccine first, stressing that every dose will be free to everyone.
Scott Bookman, incident commander of Colorado's COVID response, said the strategy team for the state's Vaccine Task Force have tried to think of every contingency when it comes to rolling out the vaccine, but said they are prepared to make changes as needed.
"They will monitor our progress, and they will identify pressure points, and then they will conduct dynamic planning to go resolve issues and be adaptable and make changes as they need to be made," he said. "We will also provide technical assistance and guidance to our local public health partners, and will track and report daily use of vaccines."
Officials are also concerned that not enough people will agree to take the vaccine as more doses roll out in the spring and summer, saying the state needs to get to a high enough percentage of vaccinated people for herd immunity to kick in, which would effectively end the pandemic.
A survey commissioned by the state showed that 66% of Coloradans said they would get the vaccine as soon as they could, close to the 70% level that health care experts say is needed to reach herd immunity.
Those who say they won’t or are not yet sure they will take the vaccine cited such reasons as potential side effects, general concerns about vaccines, political influence about them or that the vaccines were rushed or not tested enough.
“People don’t understand the safety protocols that are in place for vaccines in general, that those really are not able to be influenced politically and the fact that this time frame was sped up,” Ryan said. “It doesn’t mean safety protocols were compromised. They were not.”
Ryan said people should take solace in knowing that the nation’s top scientists and doctors nationwide are recommending people take the vaccine, and that by taking the vaccine they not only will help in saving the lives of family and friends, but also bring a quicker end to the pandemic and what it’s done to the nation’s economy and people’s way of life.
"Vaccines are a gateway to our future," Ryan said. "Without this pandemic, it's a gateway to a more normal life. As more and more people are protected, the more that we can get back to enjoying the things that we like to do."
For more information, the state has created a hotline and special website. That's 1-877-462-2911 or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine