Live football in the Grand Valley is becoming even more exclusive for fans than it has already been throughout the fall.
With Mesa County losing its variance from the state and rolling back into the Safer-at-Home stage amid rising COVID-19 coronavirus cases, football games at Stocker Stadium will not be spared when it comes to restrictions.
So far this season, District 51 games have allowed 650 people (aside from coaches and players), including spectators, media, game workers and concession workers. Beginning with Friday night's Green Mountain/Palisade prep football game, that number is decreasing to 375, nearly a 50% drop.
“Starting tonight, we're sectioning off areas of the bleachers,” said District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain. “We're allowing 75 spectators in each section. On the west side, there are four sections. We've got caution tape up blocking off two of the sections so we can have 75 people. There's got to be a 50-foot separation, and then we can have another 75. On the tower side, it's the same thing. We can actually get three sections of 75 over there.”
Colorado Mesa Co-Athletic Director Bryan Rooks told The Daily Sentinel that school leaders still need to meet with Mesa County Public Health officials to determine the circumstances for the football team's remaining home game Nov. 7.
In the first two home games for the Mavericks, Stocker Stadium hosted 1,500 and 1,123 people in attendance, respectively. This time, Rooks believes home games could be scaled back to the same standards District 51 is being held to.
Cain's personal opinion is that capacity limits are going to become even stricter with each passing week late in this shortened season.
“This is probably going to change week-to-week,” Cain said. “Most schools in Denver can't have any spectators. Green Mountain is thrilled they can have fans tonight because if they were playing this game in Denver, they'd have zero spectators.”