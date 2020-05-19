The city of Grand Junction announced today that it is canceling its annual Fourth of July fireworks show.
In recent years, Grand Junction has coordinated the fireworks show with the Grand Junction Rockies for a Fourth of July game.
“Although the community is in the Safer at Home phase of re-opening, staff would need to make preparations now for the show. The uncertain nature of the pandemic does not guarantee that restrictions would be lifted by the date. Other contributing factors, such as high fire danger due to low snow pack also contributed to this decision,” the news release said.
In addition to the fireworks display, Grand Junction is also delaying the opening of the Lincoln Park outdoor pool, which normally opens on Memorial Day weekend. The Orchard Mesa Pool will remain closed after shutting down on March 14 due to COVID-19.
The city is working closely with Mesa County Public Health to evaluate our ability to open the Lincoln Park pool this summer given concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the release.