The announcement could be heard through the phone at the National Weather Service's Grand Junction forecast office: "107!"
Friday was the hottest day in Grand Junction's recorded history.
The high of 107 degrees bested the previous high, 106, set July 21, 2005, according to the NWS.
Fortunately, highs are expected to drop a little but will still be in the low 100s over the weekend with a high of 103 expected Saturday and a high of 102 expected Sunday.
According to NWS Meteorologist Dennis Phillips, temperatures won't go back to near normal until the middle of next week.
"Then it'll just be a little above normal instead of a lot above normal," Phillips said.
The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for western Colorado and eastern Utah, including Grand Junction, until 8 p.m. Friday.
Friday's high should be the hottest it gets during this heat wave, Phillips said, although that's a small comfort given it's the hottest it has ever been.
"Let's not shoot for 108," Phillips said.