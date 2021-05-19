If the Biden administration tries to reverse the move of the Bureau of Land Management’s national headquarters to Grand Junction, it’s likely to face some hard questions from the chair of a House of Representatives subcommittee with Interior Department oversight.
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Lafayette, who is chairman of the House Subcommittee on National Parks, Forests and Public Land, has added his voice to the bipartisan support among leading Colorado elected officials for keeping the headquarters here after it was moved from Washington, D.C., last year.
Neguse put that support in writing Wednesday in a letter to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, after speaking with officials from Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction earlier this week.
“Simply put, the mission of the BLM is critically important to the country, and especially to Colorado. For both the benefit of our state — and to ensure full operations of the BLM — I support the headquarters remaining in Grand Junction, as well as increased hiring and staffing for the purposes of keeping the headquarters in Colorado,” Neguse wrote to Haaland.
The Trump administration moved the headquarters and some 40 jobs to town — also relocating other headquarters jobs from Washington to elsewhere in Colorado and to other western states — based on the argument that BLM leadership should be closer to the lands the agency manages and the communities its decisions affect. Critics of the move say it weakened the agency due to the loss of leadership staff who declined to move and the decreased access BLM leaders have to Congress, administration officials and others wielding power in the nation’s capital.
SWAYING CRITICS
As a member of Congress, Haaland had been among critics of the headquarters’ move to Grand Junction. Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as BLM director, and Nada Culver, the agency’s new deputy director of policy and programs under the Biden administration, likewise had taken issue with the move while working in jobs with conservation groups. However, Haaland has committed to work with western senators on the issue and to visit Grand Junction and the headquarters. She has said the Interior Department is gathering information on whether the headquarters should be moved back to Washington, being mindful of the further impacts to employees that a second move could create.
She has held a town hall meeting with BLM employees, and E&E News this week reported that the agency is surveying employees for their input on how to potentially revamp the headquarters to improve its function after the reorganization and headquarters move by the Trump administration.
The Trump administration ended up moving fewer jobs to its new headquarters than local supporters of the relocation initially expected, instead opting to distribute more jobs elsewhere in the West and to keep some 60 positions in the nation’s capital after determining they should remain there.
BROAD COLORADO SUPPORT
U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, both Colorado Democrats, have reiterated their support for what they call a fully functioning headquarters in Grand Junction. Neguse called for the same in his letter to Haaland, asking that the Interior Department “explore options for ensuring that the agency is fully staffed and able to effectively carry out its mission” in Grand Junction.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, also supports keeping the headquarters in town, but like Bennet and Hickenlooper, has voiced disappointment that more headquarters jobs weren’t moved here.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt, likewise backs keeping the headquarters in Grand Junction. She introduced a bill that would mandate that it stay here. Reps. Doug Lamborn and Ken Buck, both Colorado Republicans, joined Boebert in introducing that bill.
Neguse wrote to Haaland that he believes “the move of the BLM headquarters has the potential to be beneficial for Coloradans, the Rocky Mountain West, and for the effective management of our nation’s public lands.
He said in a statement released Wednesday, “From historic wildfires, to record-breaking droughts, to water management challenges, the western United States has a front row seat to the impacts of climate change. Home to many scientific experts and federal labs, Colorado is also a leader in climate solutions in the West. Maintaining the BLM headquarters in Grand Junction would tap into the knowledge and experience in these fields and provide agency employees with the opportunity to live, work, and recreate in the lands they manage.”
He wrote to Haaland, “I look forward to working with the DOI to ensure the operations of the BLM remain strong, and would relish the opportunity to welcome you for an official visit to our wonderful state, including the new BLM headquarters.”
The subcommittee Neguse chairs is part of the House Natural Resources Committee, chaired by U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz. Grijalva has said the headquarters relocation appears to have been intended to cripple the BLM, and has urged Haaland to return it to Washington.