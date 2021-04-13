Frontier Airlines will again provide service out of Grand Junction, with nonstop flights to Denver to be offered starting in June.
Denver-based Frontier will begin service three times a week between Grand Junction Regional Airport and Denver International Airport June 8, with introductory fares as low as $19, it said today in a news release.
Frontier also is beginning nonstop service between Durango and Denver four times a week in June, and announced new nonstop service between Denver and Anchorage, Alaska, and between Denver and Kalispell, Montana.
Frontier previously offered a flight between Grand Junction and Denver but ended it in 2009.
“We’re excited to announce Frontier’s plans to expand service in our home state of Colorado with new nonstop flights between Grand Junction and Denver,” James Fenner, senior director of pricing and revenue management for Frontier, said in its release today. “... These new flights will open new opportunities for flyers to explore Grand Junction and northwestern Colorado and for local residents to take a trip to Denver or connect to other popular destinations in Frontier’s network.”
“We are elated to welcome Frontier Airlines back to Grand Junction Regional Airport,” Angela Padalecki, the airport’s executive director, said in the release. “This service will make it easier for travelers to and from beautiful Western Colorado and Eastern Utah to take those trips they’ve been dreaming about." Kim Day, CEO of Denver International Airport, said in the release that Frontier’s expansion is welcome news.
“These new routes will provide additional options for our passengers and stimulate demand as more and more people return to travel this summer,” Day said.
Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in the release, “Making it easy and affordable for locals to travel within the state between Denver and Durango and Grand Junction is a big win for Coloradans. At the same time, providing convenient options for visitors to easily move around the state supports our tourism industry, whether folks want to sightsee, enjoy some Colorado adventure or work remote with a beautiful view.”
Today’s announcement comes less than a week after a new airline, Avelo, announced it would add Grand Junction to its service area from the Hollywood Burbank Airport in California. That nonstop flight will be offered four days a week starting May 9, also with introductory one-way fares as low as $19.
“I’m so excited for the community and the airport,” Padalecki told the Daily Sentinel about the Frontier announcement. “It's just a great energy at the airport right now.”
Tom Benton, chairman of the Grand Junction Regional Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, said in a release from the airport that the board is appreciative of the airport team "for making opportunities like this possible."
“The staff has worked tirelessly from the frontlines to keep the Airport open and safe during the pandemic. They have managed through a global pandemic without losing focus on improvement and growth at the Airport. The terminal looks beautiful, there’s about $20 million in construction underway in the airfield, and now we are welcoming new airlines to (Grand Junction).
"This air service growth is made possible by the expertise of our Airport staff and the growth of our community — a strong reflection of our economic development partners, expansions at Colorado Mesa University, and recognition of the diverse recreation opportunities in Mesa County.”
Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.