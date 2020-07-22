This year's Fruita Fall Festival is canceled.
The announcement was made in an afternoon press release from the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce. It follows on the heels of other COVID-19 related cancellations for other fall events like the Palisade Peach Festival.
"It is with a heavy heart that the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce announces the cancellation of the 2020 Fruita Fall Festival. This decision did not come easily," the chamber announced in a press release.
Fruita Fall Festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 25-27.
