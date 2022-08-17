Grand Junction Police Chief Doug Shoemaker is leaving Grand Junction for the same job in Denton, Texas. Deputy Chief Matt Smith has been named interim chief.
Shoemaker has been chief of the Grand Junction Police Department since 2018. Previously, he spent 27 years in law enforcement in Jefferson City, Missouri.
“I am very honored to have been chosen to lead the Denton, Texas Police Department, a very well-respected and forward-thinking agency, and I’m grateful to have had the privilege of leading the Grand Junction Police Department for over 4 years now," Shoemaker said in a city of Grand Junction press release. "This agency has grown in so many ways, and we have performed at an exceptionally high level despite the challenges within our country over the past few years in particular. I’m continuously inspired by the women and men who work here and who devote their lives to serving and protecting this community. I know this agency will continue doing amazing things in the years to come.”
According to Grand Junction's 2022 budget, Shoemaker's salary and benefits totaled $225,423. His starting salary in Denton will be $205,000.
“Chief Shoemaker is one the of top law enforcement professionals in the country,” Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said. “It was a pleasure working with Chief and we wish him all the best in his new position. Chief served this community extremely well over the last four years and has set the foundation for future success.”
Shoemaker was named as one of five finalists for the job earlier in August. Denton's previous police chief, Frank Dixon, was promoted to assistant city manager.
Denton is a city of about 140,000 in the Dallas/Fort Worth metro area.
"While in Grand Junction, Chief Shoemaker was credited with establishing a strong outreach effort between the Grand Junction Police Department and the Colorado Mesa University football team. Alongside former CMU Head Coach Tremaine Jackson, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, and countless others, Chief Shoemaker established himself as a unifier within the Grand Junction community," a city of Denton press release read.
As chief of Grand Junction police, Shoemaker spoke out against the death of George Floyd in the summer of 2020, saying, “I’m angry at the actions (and inaction) of these suspects (previously employed as police officers), and I’m angry how it paints my profession, one I’ve devoted my life to for nearly 29 years. I’m angry that I know so many great police officers who work hard to do the right thing, and the Grand Junction Police Department, an agency I chose to leave Jefferson City, Missouri for, is a shining example of what a great agency can be.”
Shoemaker met with protesters and Jackson, and said he and Jackson “connected and formed a team, one team, to start these discussions on how we can all be better listeners and better show empathy toward one another, instead of intolerance.”
“Our kids really want to go to college here,” Shoemaker told the Daily Sentinel shortly after he was hired. “This is really kind of the final place for us.
“This is retirement.”
Shoemaker is scheduled to be sworn in in Denton Oct. 3.
