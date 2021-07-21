Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon is closed this morning.
Crews are continuing to clear debris from five mudslides in the canyon and will continue to asses the weather throughout the day, a Colorado Department of Transportation news release said.
There were three slides on eastbound I-70 at mile markers 127.5- 128.5 as well as a westbound mudslide from 130.5 to Exit 129 (Bair Ranch). There is also a slide on the Bair Ranch exit off ramp from the westbound lanes.
There is greater than a 30% chance of a Flash Flood Watch or Flash Flood Warning today for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area, so the safety closure will continue to be in place as needed in order to ensure motorists are safe, the news release said.
The closure continues to be in place at Exits 87, 116 and 133. Motorists are asked to use the northern alternate route as a detour and check the CDOT website, cotrip.org, for closure information and road conditions before traveling.
Colorado Highway 133 that goes up and over McClure Pass was also impacted by a mudslide on Tuesday. The highway is now open at MM 53 with one lane of alternating traffic. Motorists should plan for delays as crews clear up to eight feet of mud from the roadway near Redstone.