The stretch of Interstate 70 running through Glenwood Canyon is set to reopen Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the governor.
Gov. Jared Polis announced the re-opening date following a tour of the damage to the roadway along with Colorado Department of Transportation Executive Director Shoshana Lew.
“Clearing and ultimately re-opening the I-70 corridor through Glenwood Springs is our top transportation priority. This corridor plays a vital role in our state’s economy and for many Coloradans traveling to get to work, school, and homes along the western slope. CDOT and State Emergency Operations have made tremendous progress in cleaning up and removing tons of mud and debris that have completely blocked off access to this roadway,” Polis said. “As the state recovers from this incident and reopens this corridor Saturday afternoon, we will continue to need strong federal partners in the Biden administration and our federal delegation.”
The interstate has been closed since late July when extensive rains led to millions of pounds of debris flowing onto the road.