Gov. Jared Polis is expected to announce later today that everyone in Colorado must wear a mask anytime they go out, sources tell The Daily Sentinel.
The new statewide mandate is expected to come only days after the governor said he didn't have enough evidence to justify such an order, saying he believed in "bodily automomy" and understood why people don't care for government telling the what to do.
Sources said he changed his mind after seeing huge increases in infections from the coronavirus in numerous states, many of which neighbor Colorado, and an increase in the number of local governments in the state imposing their own mandatory mask orders.
Polis also criticized the federal government for not having a comprehensive response to the pandemic, leaving a mishmash of regulations that vary from state to state, but has done the same thing in Colorado, leaving to local governments the decision to impose their own mask mandate.
In recent days, about three dozen counties and municipalities around the state have issued mandatory mask orders, including in Ouray, San Miguel and San Juan counties and in Glenwood Springs and Telluride.
Since March, Polis has heavily encouraged the use of masks and maintaining at least six feet social distancing from others, saying that's the only way to defeat the virus barring an actual vaccine, which still is months away.
That encouragement has ranged from lighthearted to harsh. Earlier this week, Polis posted a message on Facebook saying anyone who didn't wear a mask was "a selfish bastard."
Earlier this week, Polis said he was concerned about hundreds of thousands of visitors coming to Colorado who were not wearing mask, particularly those coming from such recently hard-hit states such as California, Arizona and Texas.