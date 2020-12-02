The Grand Junction Police Department announced on Wednesday that a 45-year-old cold case involving the homicide of 19-year-old Deborah Tomlinson has been solved.
“Cold cases are never truly closed,” Chief of Police, Doug Shoemaker said in the press release. “Solving these types of cases is very important to our detectives and our agency, and while not every case is solved, we are proud of the hard work put forth by those who helped provide answers to the victim’s family and our community in as many cases as is possible.”
On Dec. 27, 1975, Grand Junction Police Department officers reportedly responded to an apartment complex located in the 1000 block of Belford Avenue. The body of a deceased female had been located inside one of the units shortly before 6 p.m.. When officers arrived, they found Tomlinson, who had been bound, sexually assaulted, and strangled, according to the GJPD.
The suspect in the case, identified as Jimmie Dean Duncan, died in 1987.
At the time of the crime, after reviewing all evidence, conducting witness and suspect interviews, and exhausting all leads and tips throughout the investigation, detectives did not find enough evidence of who committed the murder and the case went cold. In 2019, the homicide case was given a fresh look by detectives and in 2020 the Grand Junction Police Department sought the services of Parabon NanoLabs, a DNA technology company in Virginia, the GJPD reports.
Law enforcement agencies across the country use the company’s service which uses advanced DNA testing in combination with innovative genetic analysis, sophisticated identification techniques and traditional genealogical methods to establish the relationship between an individual and his/her ancestors. For forensic investigations, it is used to generate highly informative leads as to the possible identity of an unknown victim or offender, the GJPD reports.
In the Tomlinson investigation, Parabon reportedly analyzed a genetic data profile created from the crime scene DNA sample and compared the results to a public genetic genealogy database, in hopes of finding individuals who share significant amounts of DNA with the unknown subject.
Through this investigation, Jimmie Dean Duncan was identified as a suspect, the GJPD reports. Detectives then acquired a buccal swab from one of Duncan’s known relatives and submitted the sample for comparison with the original DNA evidence that was found at the crime scene. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirmed that the identity.
After receiving results from CBI, it was determined that Duncan, who was 26 at the time of the murder and a Colorado native, passed away in 1987. The family of Deborah Tomlinson was notified of the findings.