Grand Junction police are seeking information on a series of suspicious brush fires on Thursday evening.
Shortly after 4 p.m., the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the area of 25 and 26 Road between F¾ Road and I Road.
GJFD spokesperson Dirk Clingman said just before 6 p.m. that no structures were threatened, but firefighters were working to put out multiple spot fires at once. Clingman said firefighters used the aid of a helicopter to identify and extinguish hotspots in the hard-to- reach areas between roads.
Police are looking for a possible suspect in this case, as an initial message was sent out to the nearby community asking for any information on a man wearing black clothing who was riding a bike or motorcycle at the time. As the fires were dying down, Clingman said there are persons of interest in the case. Police want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behavior or vehicles in the area at 25 and 26 Road on Thursday afternoon.
Police investigators put out a call for information, including asking that residents who may have home or doorbell security video to contact the police. The neighborhoods in question are: 23 Road and E Road; 25 Road from G Road to I Road; and 26 Road from F¾ Road to I Road.
Anyone with information is asked to call 970-549-5200.
The Grand Junction Fire Department was the primary agency on hand but received assistance from the Mesa County Wildland Fire Team, Lower Valley Fire Protection District, Clifton Fire Protection District, Palisade Fire Department and the Lands End Fire Protection District.