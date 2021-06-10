A suspect was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries after being shot by Grand Junction Police Department officers Friday evening.
The shooting occurred after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Sportsman's Warehouse, 2464 Highway 6&50, according to a spokesperson with the Grand Junction Police Department. No officers were harmed in the incident and the store was closed as a result of the shooting.
Because the shooting involves a Grand Junction Police Department officer, the investigation will turn over to the Critical Incident Response Team, a collection of area law enforcement agencies that handle shootings involving law enforcement.