Voters in the city of Grand Junction voted 65% in favor of de-Brucing, which will allow the city to retain excess tax revenue it collects.
Results as of around 7 p.m. Tuesday night had the measure up by around 9,000 votes.
De-Brucing refers to a municipality opting out of a provision in the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) that caps revenue growth — named for TABOR author Douglas Bruce. It would not raise taxes, but would allow the city to use existing tax revenue in excess of its TABOR limit.
Voters in previous elections had authorized the city to use that excess revenue narrowly for street maintenance until 2023 and then for road expansion projects through 2037. Ballot Measure 2A, which passed Tuesday, will allow the city to use that revenue more broadly.
The measure was added to the 2020 ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impacts. If the economy were to recover in 2021 the city’s revenue cap would be set based on its 2020 tax revenue, which is down, leaving a potentially significant amount of tax money collected in excess of the new cap.