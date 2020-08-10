Grand Junction resident Fredrick Price, 23, has been identified as the victim in Saturday night's shooting on Grand Valley Drive, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office.
Price was shot in the chest, the Coroner's Office reports, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide. Toxicology is pending at this time and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.
Price's body was found inside a home in the 600 block of Grand Valley on Saturday, according to a press release the Sheriff's Office.
He did not live in the home nor was he known to the residents of the home, according to the release. There were reportedly signs of forced entry.