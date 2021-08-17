Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner is to temporarily take charge of the Elections Division in Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters' office, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told The Daily Sentinel Wednesday.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she made the decision to name Reiner the county's "designated election official" instead of Peters because she no longer can trust the embattled clerk to run any future elections, at least while numerous investigations are looking into security breaches that she allegedly participated in that could lead to state and federal criminal charges.
The office said it has evidence Peters herself took part in major security breaches in her own office, including turning off surveillance cameras, downloading computer files, not putting tamper-resistant seals on voting equipment and allowing an unauthorized person access to secure areas.
Griswold said she considered several possible people to take control of the county's elections, but no one was more qualified than Reiner, who is more familiar with the office and has more recent experience conducting elections in the county. Reiner worked as the county's clerk for eight years — and 12 years before that as an employee in the office — before getting elected county treasurer in 2018.
During her tenure as clerk, Reiner was instrumental in designing the very system that Peters and other county clerks now use.
Griswold's authority extends only to the Elections Division, and doesn't impact Peters' control over the recording or Division of Motor Vehicles portions of the office.
Others on that short list to step in included Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction, who was county clerk from 2002 to 2010.
But because Rich is now in the Colorado Legislature — she announced her bid for Colorado Senate on Tuesday — she spends much of her time in Denver during the legislative session, and therefore she can't be as readily available in Mesa County to oversee the Elections Division as well as Reiner, whose office is located in the Old Mesa County Courthouse not far from Peters' main offices.
Still, to help Reiner do both jobs as county treasurer and elections chief, Griswold also created a special advisory panel. That three-person group is to consist of Rich, former Colorado Secretary of State Bernie Buescher and Ouray County Clerk Michelle Nauer.
Rich is a Republican, Buescher is a Democrat and Nauer is a decades-long Republican who now is unaffiliated.
"The people of Mesa County deserve safe and secure elections. I am confident that with these appointments, voters in Mesa will be able to exercise their constitutional right to have their voices heard in our democracy. As Secretary of State, my top priority is to ensure all election security protocols are followed and to safeguard Coloradans’ right to vote and we will continue to conduct the business required of our office to provide oversight, to ensure the integrity of the state’s elections," Griswold said in a press release.
The Secretary of State's Office said it came to the conclusion that Peters' authority over her own Elections Division had to be curtailed after learning that Peters, a Republican, and two others, including an unauthorized person, accessed voting equipment machines, entering a secure area late at night on a weekend when no one else was around.
That incident occurred after Peters or someone else in her office turned off surveillance cameras.
The three, the office said, had made two copies of a computer hard drive, one copy days before and another days after a routine upgrade on May 25 by Secretary of State and Dominion Voting Systems personnel. Information on those drives were later shared publicly at a voter-fraud event in South Dakota hosted by My Pillow guy and voter-fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, who touts to have evidence of the 2020 presidential election as being rigged.
Peters' appearance at Lindell's event and the information she allowed to be leaked to other conspiracy theorists was intended to show that election equipment supplied and maintained by Dominion, which Mesa and most other Colorado counties use, are somehow faulty. Her evidence, however, offered no such proof.
Still, the incident prompted Griswold to notify the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Meanwhile, the Mesa County District Attorney's Office is investigating the matter that could lead to possible criminal charges. The Federal Bureau of Investigations also confirmed Tuesday that it, too, has launched its own investigation.
"Due to the importance and complexity of the investigation involving the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office, I have reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigations to assist with interviews and forensic analysis," District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said.
"I made this request because I consider the FBI to have valuable expertise in certain areas, including cyber-investigation, that are necessary for the highest quality investigation of this area of law," he added. "I remain in charge of the investigation, but owe it to my client, the people of Mesa County, to utilize the best resources available to me in an effort to obtain a complete and fair case that will permit me to decide whether I can prove crimes were committed and by whom."
Courtney Bernal, a spokeswoman in the FBI's Denver office, also said the office is looking to see what federal crimes may have been committed in relation to the entire matter.
The Secretary of State's Office also told the Sentinel that other members inside Peters' office also potentially may be involved in the matter, and if they, too, would be barred from participating in this fall's election as a result. Specifically, the office named Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley and Sandra Brown, whose job title is elections manager-back office.
That means the Election Division could be short staffed in conducting the fall elections.
Meanwhile, the Mesa County Board of Commissioners is examining what to do about having to replace thousands of dollars worth of election equipment that Griswold ordered decertified last week.
The board has hired former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who is now in private law practice in Colorado Springs, to assist them. Williams held that office prior to Griswold winning it in 2018.
Williams, who was elected to the Colorado Springs City Council in 2019, also is a senior advisor for Phoenix-based Runbeck Election Services, a competitor to Dominion Voting Systems that also sells election voting systems.