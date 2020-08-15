The Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon continues to grow and is now up to 19,444 acres.
According to the fire’s incident command, the fire spread is primarily driven by wind and topography. The fire was at 14,633 acres on Friday.
There was some good news from the fire with a report that the winds were favorable and fire lines held in No Name drainage as the fire stayed low in the canyon not spreading across the drainage.
On the southeast side, the fire made several runs, but airtankers and firefighters were able to prevent an eastern spread.
Late last night the fire was active west of Bair Ranch and backed under Interstate 70. Today’s weather will be similar to Friday, hot and dry with moderate winds.
Firefighting efforts will include structure protection in the areas of Spring Valley, High Aspen and Lookout Mountain, and continue structure protection efforts in the I-70 corridor from No Name to Shoshone Power Station, Bair Ranch and Dostsero. Dozers will assist crews with line construction.
Incident command reported yesterday that the popular Hanging Lake area was safe for now after the fire burned past the area during a period of intense fire activity.
There are now 553 fire personnel battling the blaze. Efforts include 15 helicopters, 26 engines. two water tenders and airtankers.
The Pine Creek Fire had minimal spread compared to the previous days with acreage increasing to 74,807 with containment still listed at 7%. The fire was at 73,381. Friday’s acreage could be higher since incident command said there was too much smoke to map the area like they have in past days.
Command is expecting another difficult day with the weather conditions. Wind, and high temperatures along with the dry conditions create the possibility for extreme, wind-and-fuels-driven fire behavior with high rates of spread.