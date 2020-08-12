Motorists should plan for Interstate 70 to continue to be closed for a while and now the alternate route options just went down, making things worse for Roaring Fork residents from Glenwood Springs to Aspen.
The Grizzly Creek Fire continues to burn in Glenwood Canyon and continues to grow, now on both sides of the interstate and the Colorado River.
“Another super difficult day today,” said David Boyd, public affairs officer for the Bureau of Land Management on Wednesday. “It’s hot, dry and really windy.
“The fire is still actively burning in the canyon so that immediate risk and danger (for motorists), so that’s why the interstate remains closed,” he added.
Two possible alternate routes for motorists were both closed Wednesday.
The Cottonwood Pass road that connects the Roaring Fork Valley between Glenwood Springs and Carbondale to Gypsum in Eagle County was closed due to fire danger, and the Colorado Department of Transportation closed Highway 82 that goes from Aspen over the 12,000-foot pass to US Highway 24.
According to a news release from CDOT, Highway 82 was closed due to traffic and safety reasons, and will remain closed until further notice. Multiple vehicles towing trailers became stuck on the pass and forced closures on the road.
The two-lane highway has a number of extremely narrow sections and ares with vehicle length restrictions, creating unsafe travel, the release said. CDOT crews are continuing to work to safely move all vehicles through the area.
Boyd said with the Grizzly Creek Fire moving toward the Cottonwood Pass area, road safety was a concern.
“It crossed the interstate and established itself on the south side, there are some scattered homes in that area, and we need people off that road because of the proximity of the fire,” he said.
On Tuesday morning, the Rocky Mountain Type 2 Incident Management Blue Team took control of the fire .
The fire is now up to 3,702 acres with 0% containment. More resources were called in to join the 211 fire personnel on the scene. A variety of aircraft are being used to battle the blaze including two “very large” air tankers, multiple “large” air tankers, four heavy helicopters and one medium helicopter.
Hotshot crews are preparing a structure protection line in the No Name area and the heavy helicopters and fire engines were used to protect the Shoeshone Power Plant in the canyon, which is at mile marker 123. The fire started around mile marker 120.
Boyd said he anticipates the fire to be active and highly active for a while.
“The fire is burning south but also burning north and it’s going to get up into the Flattops and there’s a lot of fuel and beetle kill up there,” he said.
Fire crews are currently scouting the Flattops area in preparation that the fire will reach the area.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation but Boyd said it did start next to the highway.
Roads leading to the Flattops area, Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail and Clinetop Mesa roads are all closed, as is much of the surrounding BLM and Forest Service lands.
Amtrak train service has currently suspended travel through the Glenwood Canyon because of the fire.
According to an Amtrak representative, no Amtrak trains are coming through Grand Junction, and the Denver route now goes from Salt Lake City to Denver on a northern track.
The American Red Cross of Colorado has opened an Evacuation Center at the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 100 Wulfsohn Road to assist anyone impacted by the Grizzly Creek Fire, in the Glenwood Springs Canyon.